  Yesterday, 11:39 PM
    losg1969
    Seadoo 1998 SPX 800

    Seadoo SPX 800 / Ex-Race Ski $4,000

    Factory Pipe, High compression head (185-190 PSI), jetted carbs with Riva Stacks, Solas prop, rebuilt &amp; upgraded aluminum Rave Valve caps, Beach House Sponsons, new Jet Trim seat, after market steering, UMI bars, New Hydro Turf mats, Jet Dynamics Grate, new CDI. The motor was rebuilt approximately 2 years ago and runs strong with 185-190 compression. Always ran on Castor 927 Racing oil since rebuilt. Clean engine compartment, no corrosion like most of these older seadoos you see for sale.
  Yesterday, 11:59 PM
    Cliff
    Re: Seadoo 1998 SPX 800

    I own the same ski since new.

    Do you have any photos to share?
