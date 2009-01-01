Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki JS550...Pole/Handle Spring or not? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2022 Location Texas Posts 8 Kawasaki JS550...Pole/Handle Spring or not? I'm more than a little new to these but I've noticed...even for my size...6'2" 200 lbs...holding this handle up could get my arms a little tired after a bit..I started looking around and stumbled onto these Pole/handle springs..I see no reference to these coming stock from the factory...were these ever factory...add-on accessory or was it just an aftermarket idea?



do they work ok? I talked to someone and they mentioned that it may not be a great idea cause the tension of the spring could dig into the fiberglass of the handle...and on the hood...anyone with any experience with these good or bad...opinions welcome



thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules