I'm more than a little new to these but I've noticed...even for my size...6'2" 200 lbs...holding this handle up could get my arms a little tired after a bit..I started looking around and stumbled onto these Pole/handle springs..I see no reference to these coming stock from the factory...were these ever factory...add-on accessory or was it just an aftermarket idea?
do they work ok? I talked to someone and they mentioned that it may not be a great idea cause the tension of the spring could dig into the fiberglass of the handle...and on the hood...anyone with any experience with these good or bad...opinions welcome
thanks