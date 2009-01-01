 1999 Kawasaki 900 STX pre mix gas or stay with oil injection
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:24 PM #1
    robin lloyd
    robin lloyd is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2021
    Location
    florida
    Posts
    18

    1999 Kawasaki 900 STX pre mix gas or stay with oil injection

    As the title reads 1999 STX premix gas or stay with oil injection, what do you think? I have been premixing mine to see if the oil injection is working before i rely on it alone or do you think it should be disconnected? all oil lines were replaced last year
    Last edited by robin lloyd; Today at 08:25 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:18 PM #2
    guy48065
    guy48065 is online now
    PWCToday Regular guy48065's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    61
    Posts
    105

    Re: 1999 Kawasaki 900 STX pre mix gas or stay with oil injection

    I pulled the oil injection off my 96 & 97 Kawis and my 99 Johnson 40 (pontoon). Premix on all now & I sleep better.
    I personally never had an issue, but you could fill a book with all the horror stories.
    96 & 97 1100Zxi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 