1999 Kawasaki 900 STX pre mix gas or stay with oil injection
As the title reads 1999 STX premix gas or stay with oil injection, what do you think? I have been premixing mine to see if the oil injection is working before i rely on it alone or do you think it should be disconnected? all oil lines were replaced last year
I pulled the oil injection off my 96 & 97 Kawis and my 99 Johnson 40 (pontoon). Premix on all now & I sleep better.
I personally never had an issue, but you could fill a book with all the horror stories.
