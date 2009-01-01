Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1999 Kawasaki 900 STX pre mix gas or stay with oil injection #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2021 Location florida Posts 18 1999 Kawasaki 900 STX pre mix gas or stay with oil injection As the title reads 1999 STX premix gas or stay with oil injection, what do you think? I have been premixing mine to see if the oil injection is working before i rely on it alone or do you think it should be disconnected? all oil lines were replaced last year Last edited by robin lloyd; Today at 08:25 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 61 Posts 105 Re: 1999 Kawasaki 900 STX pre mix gas or stay with oil injection I pulled the oil injection off my 96 & 97 Kawis and my 99 Johnson 40 (pontoon). Premix on all now & I sleep better.

I personally never had an issue, but you could fill a book with all the horror stories. 96 & 97 1100Zxi Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules