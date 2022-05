Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Mystery Kawasaki js550 attachment? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2022 Location Texas Posts 5 Mystery Kawasaki js550 attachment? When I got this 550 recently I noticed an odd attachment next to the muffler...there doesn't seem to be any reference to it on the kawasakipartshouse diagrams I look through for reference and part numbers...can anyone tell me what this is?...pictures attached



mys 550 1.JPG



Re: Mystery Kawasaki js550 attachment?

That mount point is for a rubber ring that goes around the exhaust hose and it has a tab that the bolt secures it with. It's called a clamp in parts listings.

CLAMP



CLAMP

92037-545



DSCN4742.JPG I'll quit before I sit~~~ #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2022 Location Texas Posts 5 Re: Mystery Kawasaki js550 attachment? thanks for the quick answer..is it something that has to be there or is it fine like it is?



I found the part number... 92037-545 for my 1985...there doesn't seem to be anything closely resembling what you pictured out there...rubber...but there is one on ebay with a different part number...and it's white plastic...92037-549...is this similiar and will it work?



this part seems to be one of those white elephants in the parts world



