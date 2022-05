Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SBN epoxy questions #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,841 Blog Entries 1 SBN epoxy questions Great running SBN 44 on a 750 that I am restoring.

Found some epoxy in the fuel pump side that has come loose

Also some in the venturi area that is intact.

Is this some sort of old school mod?

That soft plug was an access hole to drill out transition circuit on opposite side of carb , might have been removed to drill out the four holes larger , or someone thought it was leaking for some reason , rubber gasket would negate any leaks

has a large inventory.



That is where I get welch plugs





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





