 61x intake manifold
  1. Yesterday, 11:00 PM #1
    afraz1er
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    BOISE
    Posts
    2,769

    61x intake manifold

    Looking for a dual 44 intake manifold for a 61x

    Sent from my moto g power (2022) using Tapatalk
  2. Yesterday, 11:14 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,085

    Re: 61x intake manifold

    Will an R&D work for ya ?
  3. Yesterday, 11:25 PM #3
    afraz1er
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    BOISE
    Posts
    2,769

    Re: 61x intake manifold

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Will an R&D work for ya ?
    Yes.

    Sent from my moto g power (2022) using Tapatalk
