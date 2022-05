Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha gp 1200 starter solenoid #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location England Age 54 Posts 3 Yamaha gp 1200 starter solenoid Good afternoon. I have a GP 1200 motor in my B1, I have a dodgy starter solenoid that I need to change out. My replacement solenoid has 2 wires coming from it. The old one has red and black the replacement has one yellow and red and one green and red so which is live and which is neutral. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 116 Re: Yamaha gp 1200 starter solenoid you will have to test for continuity with a multimeter on the new solenoid... the ground circuit should have continuity at all times, the positive circuit should be open (no continuity). Both tests should be performed on the 'bench' --- not connected to the battery or anything else. 1998 Yamaha GP1200 - stock

1987 Kawasaki X2 - few bolt ons

2004 Seadoo 3D - stock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules