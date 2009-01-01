Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2013 Superjet w/trailor--$8,500.00 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2008 Location Twilight Zone Posts 167 2013 Superjet w/trailor--$8,500.00

condition: excellent

engine hours (total): 95

length overall (LOA): 7

make / manufacturer: Yamaha

model name / number: Superjet

propulsion type: power

year manufactured: 2013





2013 Yamaha Superjet w/trailor



Less then 100 Hours on motor



MODS:

Jettrim Mat kit

Blowsion 0 degree bars

ODI Rouge Grips

Hooker 9/15 Impeller

Jet Dynamics Scoop Grate

OCD Tidy Bilge with switch

Worx Ride Plate

Blowsion Steering System

Blowsion Billet Exhaust Nozzle

Blowsion Billet Fuel Cap

Blowsion Crossbar Pad

Blowsion Billet Choke & Fuel Knobs

Hood Finger Pull

Blowsion Billet Bilge & Water Fittings

NEW-- Water & Fuel Filters

Blowsion Tornado Air Filters w/Covers



This ski has never had ethanol run through it and is always waxed and kept clean. I have taken very great care of it & it has always been in fresh water. Feel free to email me for more questions. Open to reasonable offers!



Nada says

sugested list price =8,199 without Trailor



All Scamers will be reported to the FBI, Lt. Badger, if you don't believe me then just try me!!!

All Scamers will be reported to the FBI, Lt. Badger, if you don't believe me then just try me!!!

