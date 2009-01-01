 2013 Superjet w/trailor--$8,500.00
    2013 Superjet w/trailor--$8,500.00


    condition: excellent
    engine hours (total): 95
    length overall (LOA): 7
    make / manufacturer: Yamaha
    model name / number: Superjet
    propulsion type: power
    year manufactured: 2013


    2013 Yamaha Superjet w/trailor

    Less then 100 Hours on motor

    MODS:
    Jettrim Mat kit
    Blowsion 0 degree bars
    ODI Rouge Grips
    Hooker 9/15 Impeller
    Jet Dynamics Scoop Grate
    OCD Tidy Bilge with switch
    Worx Ride Plate
    Blowsion Steering System
    Blowsion Billet Exhaust Nozzle
    Blowsion Billet Fuel Cap
    Blowsion Crossbar Pad
    Blowsion Billet Choke & Fuel Knobs
    Hood Finger Pull
    Blowsion Billet Bilge & Water Fittings
    NEW-- Water & Fuel Filters
    Blowsion Tornado Air Filters w/Covers

    This ski has never had ethanol run through it and is always waxed and kept clean. I have taken very great care of it & it has always been in fresh water. Feel free to email me for more questions. Open to reasonable offers!

    Nada says
    sugested list price =8,199 without Trailor

    All Scamers will be reported to the FBI, Lt. Badger, if you don't believe me then just try me!!!
