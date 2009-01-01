condition: excellent
engine hours (total): 95
length overall (LOA): 7
make / manufacturer: Yamaha
model name / number: Superjet
propulsion type: power
year manufactured: 2013
2013 Yamaha Superjet w/trailor
Less then 100 Hours on motor
MODS:
Jettrim Mat kit
Blowsion 0 degree bars
ODI Rouge Grips
Hooker 9/15 Impeller
Jet Dynamics Scoop Grate
OCD Tidy Bilge with switch
Worx Ride Plate
Blowsion Steering System
Blowsion Billet Exhaust Nozzle
Blowsion Billet Fuel Cap
Blowsion Crossbar Pad
Blowsion Billet Choke & Fuel Knobs
Hood Finger Pull
Blowsion Billet Bilge & Water Fittings
NEW-- Water & Fuel Filters
Blowsion Tornado Air Filters w/Covers
This ski has never had ethanol run through it and is always waxed and kept clean. I have taken very great care of it & it has always been in fresh water. Feel free to email me for more questions. Open to reasonable offers!
Nada says
sugested list price =8,199 without Trailor
All Scamers will be reported to the FBI, Lt. Badger, if you don't believe me then just try me!!!
