Seadoo GTI LE Part Out
2002 Sea doo GTI LE jet ski part out. All parts from this jetski are available unless listed below.
If you want to buy it whole it is $2000 cash only with notarized BOS, no trailer.
Send PM with what part/parts you are interested in.
Paypal, Venmo, and cash payment accepted.
Will ship.
Local pick up also available in Raleigh, NC 27615.
Items sold:
