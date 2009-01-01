Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Will a Yamaha 701 fit in a standup? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Illinois Age 22 Posts 9 Will a Yamaha 701 fit in a standup? Hey guys,



If I buy a Standup hull, something like a JS550, will it fit? Will I need any mods done to it? just curious, thinking of buying one I found on marketplace.



Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,371 Blog Entries 5 Re: Will a Yamaha 701 fit in a standup? Yes.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...758&highlight=



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules