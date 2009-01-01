 Will a Yamaha 701 fit in a standup?
  Today, 11:43 AM #1
    Owenray99
    Will a Yamaha 701 fit in a standup?

    Hey guys,

    If I buy a Standup hull, something like a JS550, will it fit? Will I need any mods done to it? just curious, thinking of buying one I found on marketplace.

    Thanks!
  Today, 11:58 AM #2
    fox river pwc
    Re: Will a Yamaha 701 fit in a standup?

    Yes.

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...758&highlight=


