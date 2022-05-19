Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 GTI for sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location AZ Posts 42 1997 GTI for sale Anyone interested in a seadoo GTI have a new motor for it. Trying to see if there is any interest before I put it together and ride it.



I have paperwork for it, trailer isn't included. Complete ski I have everything for it, including motor with even compression of 150. Located in Lake Havasu, AZ.



1500 obo20220519_184314.jpg

