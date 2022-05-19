|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1997 GTI for sale
Anyone interested in a seadoo GTI have a new motor for it. Trying to see if there is any interest before I put it together and ride it.
I have paperwork for it, trailer isn't included. Complete ski I have everything for it, including motor with even compression of 150. Located in Lake Havasu, AZ.
1500 obo20220519_184314.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules