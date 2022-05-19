 1997 gti
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 1997 gti

  1. Today, 04:10 AM #1
    rae185
    rae185 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie rae185's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    AZ
    Posts
    42

    1997 gti

    Anyone interested in a seadoo GTI have a new motor for it. Trying to see if there is any interest before I put it together and ride it.

    I have paperwork for it, trailer isn't included. Complete ski I have everything for it, including motor with even compression of 150. Located in Lake Havasu, AZ.

    1500 obo
    20220519_184314.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:13 AM #2
    GrimDT
    GrimDT is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    MI
    Posts
    29

    Re: 1997 gti

    I'll shoot you a PM if my friend is interested.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:15 AM #3
    rae185
    rae185 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie rae185's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    AZ
    Posts
    42

    Re: 1997 gti

    I realized I posted this in the wrong spot, this post was moved to the for sale thread.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 