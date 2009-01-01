|
WB2 single carb?
hi frens,
i'm looking to buy a wb2/wb760, but there are not many to choose from in europe/croatia.
i found one that looks promising, but the engine seems odd to me. the WB2 usually has dual carbs, doesn't it? is this even a 760 engine? or maybe from an SJ?
unfortunately the seller couldn't tell me much about the ski or it's history. thanks in advance!wb2_engine.jpeg
Re: WB2 single carb?
Looks like the right engine with an adapter to run the 650sx manifold and single carb. Power loss will be minor. But if the price is right I would buy it. Adapter is worth about 100$.
