Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 550sx Carb questions (Keihin) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location PNW Posts 12 92 550sx Carb questions (Keihin) Hello,

Just wrapped up rebuilding my 550sx (reed) and just about to throw in the water this weekend but have a questions regarding the Keihin Carb settings. The screws were set to Low: 2 Turns and High: 2 1/8 Turns. However looks like manual suggests: " 1-1/8 out on low and 5/8 out on high. " Only non stock part before the rebuild was a K&N Flame arrestor/Primer kit upgrade. I just had cylinders bored out 0.5 over for new pistons, crank rebuilt and whole new gasket kit installed. Vacuum test passed and compression test coming tonight.

The ski ran great the last the few summers before starting to eventually bog down last summer, wondering if I should keep my original settings that the ski ran good on or tune to the manuals suggestions and go from there?

Thank you!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) jakeruck, wmazz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules