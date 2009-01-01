Used Jet Gladiator jet ski saddle bag storage compartment. Came from a garage kept Yamaha Waveraider I had years back. When you take the seat off it lays over the hull then you put the seat back on and it has storage on either side. Made/sold originally some time in the 1990s.

$50.

Not looking for trades.

Cash, PayPal, and Venmo payment accepted.

Located in Raleigh, NC 27615.

If this ad is up, this item is still available.


saddlebag.jpeg