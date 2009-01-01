|
|
-
Resident Guru
Vintage jetski saddlebag storage
Used Jet Gladiator jet ski saddle bag storage compartment. Came from a garage kept Yamaha Waveraider I had years back. When you take the seat off it lays over the hull then you put the seat back on and it has storage on either side. Made/sold originally some time in the 1990s.
$50.
Not looking for trades.
Cash, PayPal, and Venmo payment accepted.
Located in Raleigh, NC 27615.
If this ad is up, this item is still available.
saddlebag.jpeg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules