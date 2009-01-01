|
Resident Guru
95 XP800 w/mods.
Rare, limited production 1995 Seadoo XP800 jetski with aftermarket mods for sale. Title in hand. No trailer. No stand. Located in Raleigh, NC 27615.
Compression readings:
MAG: 158 psi.
PTO: 120 psi.
$3600 OBO. Cash only, no trades.
Price is negotiable. I know what it looks like.
