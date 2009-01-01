 95 XP800 w/mods.
  Today, 11:18 AM #1
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    1,150

    Lightbulb 95 XP800 w/mods.

    Rare, limited production 1995 Seadoo XP800 jetski with aftermarket mods for sale. Title in hand. No trailer. No stand. Located in Raleigh, NC 27615.

    Compression readings:
    MAG: 158 psi.
    PTO: 120 psi.


    $3600 OBO. Cash only, no trades.


    Price is negotiable. I know what it looks like.

    95XP8001.JPG

    95XP8002.JPG

    95XP8003.JPG

    95XP8004.JPG

    95XP8005.JPG

    95XP8006.JPG
  Today, 11:21 AM #2
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    1,150

    Re: 95 XP800 w/mods.

    95XP8007.JPG

    95XP8008.JPG

    95XP8009.JPG

    95XP80010.JPG

    95XP80011.JPG

    95XP80012.JPG

    95XP80013.JPG
  Today, 11:22 AM #3
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    1,150

    Re: 95 XP800 w/mods.

    95XP80014.JPG

    95XP80015.JPG

    95XP80016.JPG
