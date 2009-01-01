Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Flat Deck X2 with nose rocker and tubbies BUILD #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Hanson ma Age 29 Posts 16 Flat Deck X2 with nose rocker and tubbies BUILD Well here it is my first official x2 build. This is the start, progress wont be super fast but Ill do my best and update this thread meticulously with what I will be doing and where Im at. Hoping to have one perfect thread with enough explanation and pictures for anyone to follow along and build their own. Ive read countless threads on here and learned theres more than one way to skin the cat. Im doing what I think is best and suits what I want for a finished product. I wont be making molds so everything will be hand layed glass over sculpted foam. Be prepared for this to unfold over MONTHS as Im not painting it until I have the absolute perfect finish.



My plans are as follows:



-3 rear chop. Retaining all 4 ride plate bolts with some finagling.

-hood shave, with added rear air intake tubes.

-fuel fill delete

-4 latch hood

-flat deck with stripped out foam and new US Composites 2 part 4lb foam going in. Flat deck will be as flat as I can get it, hopefully no hump at all in the middle. May have to bring the footwells up a bit to achieve this, but hopefully not flush with the bond rails as well.

-stainless water lines and Versa Plug drain.

-Angled tail for foot positioning. Foot straps as well.

-nose will be filled/rockered with splash lip.

-900mm tubbies from Jack Hollmann at AJ Performance.

-other parts from Jack Hollmann at AJ Performance include two molded air intake vents, Billet surfbrace, SXR steering cable bracket, and lithium Battery tray.



For the power, I will be transplanting a 750 small pin from a hull I crashed in. Goodies on that are the usual. Crank case drain block off delete, oil injection delete, ADA billet head with 180psi compression, R&D single carb intake manifold, SBN 46mm carb with choke delete and primer added, PROK flame arrestor, Mariner Exhaust manifold, Coffman head pipe and expansion chamber, drilled stock waterbox(for now?), side exit exhaust, pump is stock so far minus bearing rebuild and Impros Hooker impeller, R&D scoop intake grate. UMI steering with Pro taper bars, finger throttle, and hopefully finger trim once I cross that bridge. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Hanson ma Age 29 Posts 16 Re: Flat Deck X2 with nose rocker and tubbies BUILD First step I did was chop the rear 3”. I layed out my cut lines very carefully, and for the angled pieces in the footwells it was difficult to get the 3” mark without eyeballing it. To do this I brought the 3” marked vertical lines on the sides down to the angles footwells. Then layed a 1” wide 5” longer ruler flat on the angled piece, until one edge was perfectly parallel with the transition from the flat part of the footwell to the angled piece, since this is true square. I then traced the ruler marking 1” below the transition. From there I measured the angular distance from this reference line, down to the 3” line I had on the vertical sides. Took this measurement and made marks across the angled piece at the 3” mark, then marked a straight line with the ruler. It’s came out damn near perfect after the first cut. 3” landed dead center on the rear ride plate bolt holes. So I cut around them and will be glassing those to retain them.



I also see a lot of people cutting the sides off for aesthetics. The cut following the angled foot well line. I chose not to do this and keep the sides so the back could be completely square l. I did this because I want to create a lip/riser to stand on in the back, and I want that lip/riser to be completely at the rear of the ski, as far back as I can get it. Retaining the sides this way will allow for a square flat back that I can fill with foam, sculpt and glass as I see fit to create the angled platform.



I also added a bump out in the center to potentially add a tie down hole later on.



DCDBC459-CA3F-4E94-A221-FDFB79B3F937.jpeg

6AE198E3-558B-4250-BFE2-85F29121E178.jpeg

F754089B-1C71-4524-AB7B-9FC95754F485.jpeg

081E8542-6E5B-4F24-A063-DCC9B3993421.jpeg

263E7EC5-1E07-41BD-B672-2869D47E0182.jpeg

