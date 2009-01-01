Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1985 JS550 Fuel Filter alternative? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2022 Location Texas Posts 1 1985 JS550 Fuel Filter alternative? Let me tell you my short story...I was recently given a few older Jet Ski's from someone who didnt wanna deal with them anymore...the one thats getting the most attention is this...imo....pretty good shape 1985 js550...engine is spotless...drained the tank..removed it..cleaned it out...cleaned the lines...plugs were new...I filled it up with gas and it took about 30 secs...it started w/o issue...hadnt run in probably 10 yrs...I ran it dry for less than 5 secs...others around me say thats not a big deal for short spurts...didnt even get warm. I woke up the next morning to seeing that the Fuel Filter was leaking around the threads. No matter how hard I tighten it...still seems to leak. The Filter itself is good but a neighbor mentioned.."why not try a bigger Car Fuel Filter..inline..instead? bypass it?" My question is...can I run an inline Fuel Filter instead of the glass one that's stock? If so...can someone post an alternative or model of one that will work with this engine without hurting anything?...high enough flow rate...can deal with mix gas/oil etc



thanks



p.s...There are NOS Fuel Filter elements around but I don't feel like payin 60 bucks for one...especially since the whole Fuel Filter assembly...used...can be found for much cheaper..and seems to be the main issue...not the filter itself #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Spokane, WA Posts 29 Re: 1985 JS550 Fuel Filter alternative? i get rid of the huge oem Kawasaki bowl one on all my skis. Run a replaceable cheap Yamaha style filter / water separator assembly. Make sure you mount it correctly ( so the hump hangs down) so it traps the water. Zip tie it along the wire loom along the hull and the also gain some working room getting rid of the Kawasaki one. No more cleaning filters. For 10-15 bucks you just throw these away and put a new one in. Been using them for years. Search for a wsm or Yamaha fuel / water separator filter. You can use a normal powersports filter but a normal inline fuel filter wont trap the water, these are meant for a marine application and its a good idea to help trap water that may get in your fuel.



this style https://www.amazon.com/Yamaha-Filter...022ZR3XS&psc=1 Last edited by revvinkevin511; Today at 10:35 AM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,082 Re: 1985 JS550 Fuel Filter alternative? They will flow dual 44s on a 760 , so your pp 550 will work just fine , I use them all the time too , part number from Orileys , that part number fits a 1979 Honda Accord in automotive 2E2A3A42-8CC9-4CA2-997B-0298950A9ECE.jpeg Attached Images 7EE7871E-BEF7-4384-B959-BD0DAE3BA877.jpeg (2.93 MB, 11 views) #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Spokane, WA Posts 29 Re: 1985 JS550 Fuel Filter alternative? Dan knows his stuff! good info, didn't realize WIX made em too! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

