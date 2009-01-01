I have a 1989 Kawasaki JS550 that is complete and looks to be in good condition but I believe the engine is seized. I removed the head and it doesnt look seized but I cant get it to spin. Might be an easy project or fix but Im not sure. It has a title and current registration.
$750 obo
619-993-2366
