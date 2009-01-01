 Best Starter for JS550, and solenoid?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:15 PM #1
    Dustinwild
    Dustinwild is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2021
    Location
    AB
    Posts
    2

    Best Starter for JS550, and solenoid?

    I don't know about you guys, but lately I've been getting burned buying amazon crap, so I want to hear what your best starter and solenoid combos are? where did you get them? How muchish? I am up in Canada, so getting a lot of US parts can get quite pricey, but at this point, I'm okay spending some extra.

    Right now I just installed a Niche Seadoo 580 starter that I got last fall for $87.00ish, and now either my solenoid is going, or the starter is already acting up after 4 rides.

    And the start if this is me looking up reviews on amazon, and they now only allow me to see 4 reviews, out of 26.. I'm really starting to hate amazon!

    I have an '89 JS550, mostly stock.

    Any info is greatly appreciated!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:40 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,081

    Re: Best Starter for JS550, and solenoid?

    Oe used reed starter , and yes I have 1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 