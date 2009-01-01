|
Best Starter for JS550, and solenoid?
I don't know about you guys, but lately I've been getting burned buying amazon crap, so I want to hear what your best starter and solenoid combos are? where did you get them? How muchish? I am up in Canada, so getting a lot of US parts can get quite pricey, but at this point, I'm okay spending some extra.
Right now I just installed a Niche Seadoo 580 starter that I got last fall for $87.00ish, and now either my solenoid is going, or the starter is already acting up after 4 rides.
And the start if this is me looking up reviews on amazon, and they now only allow me to see 4 reviews, out of 26.. I'm really starting to hate amazon!
I have an '89 JS550, mostly stock.
Any info is greatly appreciated!
Oe used reed starter , and yes I have 1
