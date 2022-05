Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 300sx/ Js ebox #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2003 Location conn Posts 1,607 300sx/ Js ebox Trying to get a old 300sx Ive had laying around for a decade for my kids to ride. No luck in the usual spots to buy used parts. Let me know if ya got one you will part with.

Thanks! My kids will appreciate it!





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk 1995 FX-1: Pro-Tec chamber~Skat swirl~Pro-Tec plate~Blowsion Destroyers



1990 Square Nose: Blue ported Jetmaniac 718~#ZERO lightened/drilled flywheel~ADA girdled/32cc~701 B pipe/flow control~Hooker 9-15~AAA pole~Pro-Tec rideplate~Tom21 Tubbies and nose piece



2014 Super jet waiting on a B pipe and Hooker.... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 55 Posts 9,647 Re: 300sx/ Js ebox I have one, $50 + ship. It came from a running machine, and is complete except start relay.



You can see / order here;



https://watcon.com/products/used-ele...awasaki-js-300

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitenew parts / products / services www.watcon.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules