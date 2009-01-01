|
Any mechanics in the Maryland area willing to work on Honda Aquatrax?
ISO of a solid mechanic to work on a pair of 07 Honda Aquatrax--need oil lines changed on one, and some general maintenance on the other (same year, make/model). I have all parts--just need the expertise. Will pay handsomely, in cash. Skis are in the Baltimore, MD area. Give me a shout if you are capable and want some side hustle. Thx.
