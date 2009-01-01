Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki STX Pump housing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location UK Age 56 Posts 4 Kawasaki STX Pump housing Hi Guys,

My STX1500F 2006 has an issue with the pump housing, what seems to be happening is corrosion between the housing and the wear ring causing the wear ring to bulge and rub on the impeller which now has made it so tight it won't turn. Last year it was tight and making a noise (out of the water) so I ground off the high spots, but it's got really tight over the winter storage so I'm going to need to fix it properly. I plan to machine out the old wear ring on a lathe (clocking off the bearing housing) and make a new ring from stainless (finish turn the ID once fitted)



My question is what is the standard size of the inner diameter of the wear ring? or what is the clearance between the impeller and housing?



Second question why didn't Kawasaki make it a replaceable part!



Thanks For Reading

That's how kawi gets ya

