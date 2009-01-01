Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 900 stx fuel delivery problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2021 Location florida Posts 7 1999 900 stx fuel delivery problem I have a 1999 stx that I put a primer on because choke was not working, I also removed the fuel sending unit to repair float issue. float issue was not repairable, so I put it back in nonfunctional. 150 + dollars were not worth fuel reading. I took ski out for first time in 12 months. and idled out of canal for 5 minutes before reaching lake. when I tried to open it up it only got up to 40 mph and then it started to show signs of fuel issues. i could pump the primer and it would try to accelerate then it got worse and worse. I was able to use the primer to get back to shore. At home I took the fuel pump off and seen nothing wrong with it. I tested it with water of the machine in my hands using crankcase pressure and it seems to work fine. the fuel seems to be flowing freely from the tank through the filter and to the pump. what am I missing here? I would have thought at least 1 carb would be getting fuel and it would be running on one cylinder. maybe it would not. I know a 2-cylinder rotex will not run on 1 cylinder in the water. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules