 Bring a bucket of water with you, please!
  Today, 09:30 AM
    vegasphotog
    Resident Guru vegasphotog's Avatar
    Apr 2019
    Vegas, Baby!
    823

    Bring a bucket of water with you, please!

    Sorta kidding...I went out looking for mob hit dead bodies yesterday. I think after the Park Service found the last two bodies, they must have done a thorough scrubbing of all the shoreline because normally there is always some sort of residual garbage as our water disappears quickly. I saw nothing like that yesterday. It was actually a bluebird day....I rode up through the Narrows and back full throttle 99% of the day...which is not saying too much on a VX Deluxe! hahahaha (50, 51 mph max...)

    But, yes, these drone images show we are getting down to the nitty-gritty.









    Water temp felt about 70º so a bit chilly with the ambient only about 90º.

    THERE IS GOOD NEWS!

    I actually launched at Hemenway Harbor vs. PWC beach and at 9am there were only four rigs ahead of me. Both lanes are open at Hemenway....but, the scariest part is when you think about leaving. NOPE...no worries...I left about 12:30pm and there were zero rigs ahead of me. Yes, this is pre-Memorial Day weekend but I think with all the dire reports of the water conditions, maybe alot of boaters will skip this season...IDK!
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
  Today, 10:16 AM
    bird
    Resident Guru bird's Avatar
    Jul 2012
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    37
    1,013

    Re: Bring a bucket of water with you, please!

    Quote Originally Posted by vegasphotog View Post
    maybe alot of boaters will skip this season...IDK!
    could also be Gas is $6 a gallon
    Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors

    Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!
