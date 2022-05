Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 WAX RACING TOP FUEL internal fuel system #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2013 Location Houston Age 31 Posts 164 JS550 WAX RACING TOP FUEL internal fuel system Bought new and used only to fire up my ski for testing. Fit and finish is excellent and I would have continued using but I screwed up my oe tank trying to shape it and went aftermarket for the replacement. Looking to get $75 for it shipped in the us.



Sean





















The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.









2004 Kawi-Doo

2001 Toyota Tundra

1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build

