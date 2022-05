Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: West coast exhaust manifold #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2009 Location charleston,sc Age 39 Posts 1,378 West coast exhaust manifold 300.00 bucks



this manifold has been bored to 50mm and was port match to a set of cylinders. Center water port has been drilled and tapped for a true 1/2 water fitting/line. All bolt holes have been time inserted. The mount has been removed for clearance of the blaster limited chamber.





1CD2FEFD-3FD3-479B-A59F-EC682F54320F.jpeg Attached Images A41F437E-1A70-4633-A350-7BB9C22ACB1E.jpeg (2.50 MB, 5 views) Last edited by octane114; Today at 08:00 PM . it is what it is . it's all good Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules