Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '18 Riva Stage 2 300RXTX loosing power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2022 Location Washington Posts 1 '18 Riva Stage 2 300RXTX loosing power My ski lost power last fall and will rev to 7k (60mph) only. I have checked impeller, plugs, coils, dont see air leaks, no water blow through... what else should I be checking? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules