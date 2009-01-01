 Kawasaki 650 cylinder head
  Today, 11:24 AM
    shagy959
    Kawasaki 650 cylinder head

    Looking for a cheap stock head to test a motor out one hole is stripped wanta a compression readings off it
    Text preferred 402-740-7749
    And non of you spammers
    If you text me please let me know your username here
    And if I get anything that say kindly or best regards I won't respond
    Thanks in advance to all the true members of this community tring to help out others
    paypal = shagy959@aol.com text 4027407749
  Today, 11:32 AM
    Bionic racing
    Re: Kawasaki 650 cylinder head

    Flip head around from hole to hole , it will fit either way not indexed , that’s free
  Today, 01:04 PM
    shagy959
    Re: Kawasaki 650 cylinder head

    I didn't even think about that (head in a** ) thanks for the suggestion
    paypal = shagy959@aol.com text 4027407749
