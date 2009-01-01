|
|
-
Kawasaki 650 cylinder head
Looking for a cheap stock head to test a motor out one hole is stripped wanta a compression readings off it
Text preferred 402-740-7749
And non of you spammers
If you text me please let me know your username here
And if I get anything that say kindly or best regards I won't respond
Thanks in advance to all the true members of this community tring to help out others
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Kawasaki 650 cylinder head
Flip head around from hole to hole , it will fit either way not indexed , that’s free
-
Re: Kawasaki 650 cylinder head
I didn't even think about that (head in a** ) thanks for the suggestion
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules