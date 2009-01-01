Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki 650 cylinder head #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2010 Location omaha ne Posts 385 Kawasaki 650 cylinder head Looking for a cheap stock head to test a motor out one hole is stripped wanta a compression readings off it

Text preferred 402-740-7749

And non of you spammers

If you text me please let me know your username here

And if I get anything that say kindly or best regards I won't respond

Thanks in advance to all the true members of this community tring to help out others

