crossed battery terminals
Was putting batteries back in the ski's. Just got a new Yuasa battery for my 15x. So, I've been taking these batteries in and out for probably 10 years now. So, here's the rookie mistake. I put the brand new battery in the 15x and not so much as a chirp. I check terminals, seem tight, then notice to my disbelief that the pos/neg on this exact same Yuasa battery are opposite to the other 3 exact same Yuasa batteries? So, dumb on my part, yes, but didn't even hesitate to look as I've done it a million times. It looks like I blew a 5 amp fuse. Has anyone done this, and do you know if there is fuse protection?
