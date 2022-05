Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Can Someone Identify My Handle Pole? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2004 Location Calgary, Alberta Canada Age 53 Posts 107 Can Someone Identify My Handle Pole? Just wondering if anyone can confirm which pole I have on my ski? I was told its a UMI when I bought the ski, but wanted to confirm before ordering new bushings. Its the pole on the white SXR and sorry about the pic size, I could get it to shrink down. TIA!Jet ski Handlepole.jpg #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 32 Posts 1,065 Re: Can Someone Identify My Handle Pole? umi 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

