Dual Novi 48's all new internals - $875 in bitcoin

or

Dual Novi 48's on Boyesen SXR IM-002AKIT w/ TBM angled spacers with additional pulse fitting $1400 in bitcoin
Shipping included in the prices

I understand bitcoin may not be ideal for everyone but my PayPal account is tied to my bank account and both have negative balances from time off due to illness. Selling to pay past due bills, so having bank or PayPal take the entire amount to cover negative balances isn't an option.