|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Fresh 0hr rebuild Novi 48's
Dual Novi 48's all new internals - $875 in bitcoin
or
Dual Novi 48's on Boyesen SXR IM-002AKIT w/ TBM angled spacers with additional pulse fitting $1400 in bitcoin
Shipping included in the prices
I understand bitcoin may not be ideal for everyone but my PayPal account is tied to my bank account and both have negative balances from time off due to illness. Selling to pay past due bills, so having bank or PayPal take the entire amount to cover negative balances isn't an option.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- vocalDyslexic
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules