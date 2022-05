Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 accelerator pump orange silicone valve #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2006 Location East of DFW Posts 1,129 951 accelerator pump orange silicone valve On the 951 carbs with the larger round pump diaphragm there is a small orange silicone one way valve. Does anyone know where to find one of these?



