'89 JS550 Water dripping out around left sponson

I have an '89 JS550, and I just had it out for the first ride of the year, and I noticed water dripping out of the bottom left corner of the hull, right at the seem between the little rear piece, and the rest of the hull. I can see a little hair line crack there when I wipe the water away, then it just keeps dripping, really slowly. Also, had a bunch of water come out of the left rear sponson while I was working on the ski.. Could have been just from banging around, but wonder if it's connected? Anyone know what I should do with this? I'm tempted to drill a tiny hole right at the seem, and let all the water out, then fill it back in, but I don't know if that's where the water inside it is coming from. Any tips would be great!

Re: '89 JS550 Water dripping out around left sponson

Common , hull extension leaking , not inside hull , drill a drain hole , drain , put in a skrew to plug hole , drain after riding , some 750s have water in hull too , on race skis , so we drilled a hole bottom back chime and drained it out , put skrew back in when done , kept on riding

