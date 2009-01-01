Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Important life lesson #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,779 Important life lesson Like most people that are busy , I don't check my email like I should , I also leave a lot of stuff in my email acct. Recently my Fachbook account was hacked, they got into my Fachbook account through my email account.



I did receive an email from Fachbook saying my password had been changed at 8:30AM that day, the problem is I didn't check it till about 12 hours later, by then it was too late, someone had posted some inappropriate stuff and got my account locked for 30 days.



Fachbook is no help whatsoever in a situation like this , it really is one of the most I don't give a sh!t companies that you will ever deal with.





But wait it gets better, the next day I get a notice from Amazon that someone tried to change my password, that was a text on my phone and got caught early, after that I changed the password on my email account and I deleted everything in it.



Your whole life is on those email accounts for everyone to see if they hack into it, my advice if you have emails you really need to keep print them off and store them somewhere safe or download them to the cloud for storage. This could have gone way worse for me if I had not caught it in time. Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 07:58 AM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#2 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 869 Re: Important life lesson That is indeed good advice.



I heard the other day that several big companies, Like Microsoft, Apple, etc. are working on a plan where passwords will no longer be needed. Will be interesting to see how that works.

