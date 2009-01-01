Like most people that are busy , I don't check my email like I should , I also leave a lot of stuff in my email acct. Recently my Fachbook account was hacked, they got into my Fachbook account through my email account.
I did receive an email from Fachbook saying my password had been changed at 8:30AM that day, the problem is I didn't check it till about 12 hours later, by then it was too late, someone had posted some inappropriate stuff and got my account locked for 30 days.
Fachbook is no help whatsoever in a situation like this , it really is one of the most I don't give a sh!t companies that you will ever deal with.
But wait it gets better, the next day I get a notice from Amazon that someone tried to change my password, that was a text on my phone and got caught early, after that I changed the password on my email account and I deleted everything in it.
Your whole life is on those email accounts for everyone to see if they hack into it, my advice if you have emails you really need to keep print them off and store them somewhere safe or download them to the cloud for storage. This could have gone way worse for me if I had not caught it in time.