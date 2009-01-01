|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Electric 300sx build
Built this over the winter with my 8 year old. He took every nut and bolt off the ski and did the fiberglass! So please give him a like and sub on youtube.
Ski ready to ride weight is 226lbs. Battery weighs 35 pounds! Once I figure out if I want to stay with sprockets or swap to coupler I will shave some weight off or maybe go to aluminum. Also thinking I can cut out the hood liner for a few lbs.
Specs:
Ski 1986 300sx
Skat 16 impeller
Motor sprocket 14T Driveshaft sprocket 10T (Did this so I could adjust rpm/torque with sprockets)
Still trying to Figuring out the rpms Vs Torque for a jetski.. I also have a Skat 15 and PJS 17 impeller to try. In the video I think the top speed was around 15mph.
Cool thing about it is you can adjust 3 separate speed settings so when my 4 year old rides it I can keep the speed around 10mph for him.
If it turns out to be awesome I will probably try the 8000w motor next.
