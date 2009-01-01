Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Electric 300sx build #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,287 Blog Entries 1 Electric 300sx build Built this over the winter with my 8 year old. He took every nut and bolt off the ski and did the fiberglass! So please give him a like and sub on youtube.











Ski ready to ride weight is 226lbs. Battery weighs 35 pounds! Once I figure out if I want to stay with sprockets or swap to coupler I will shave some weight off or maybe go to aluminum. Also thinking I can cut out the hood liner for a few lbs.





Specs:







QS-120 motor 2000w / Maximum Torque: 20N.m to 49.6N.m. ( more info on motor and controller specs )

) Votol em-100 controller

72v lithium battery capable of 800amp peak power.

ANT 300a bms





Ski 1986 300sx





Skat 16 impeller

Motor sprocket 14T Driveshaft sprocket 10T (Did this so I could adjust rpm/torque with sprockets)





Still trying to Figuring out the rpms Vs Torque for a jetski.. I also have a Skat 15 and PJS 17 impeller to try. In the video I think the top speed was around 15mph.





Cool thing about it is you can adjust 3 separate speed settings so when my 4 year old rides it I can keep the speed around 10mph for him.





If it turns out to be awesome I will probably try the 8000w motor next. 701 Jetmate

Sonic Jet Cafe Racer

Wetjet

