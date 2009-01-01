|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Looking for pump pivot bushings for 96 Monte Carlo 900 3 seater.
Im looking for those bushings that the steering and also the trim pivot on the bolts. Or what else are people using? The stock ones were grey colored hard plastic with a flange. This for a 96 Monte Carlo 900 pump.
Thanks in advance!
Last edited by SUPERJET-113; Today at 03:27 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules