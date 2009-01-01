 Looking for pump pivot bushings for 96 Monte Carlo 900 3 seater.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 03:26 PM #1
    SUPERJET-113
    SUPERJET-113 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SUPERJET-113's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2001
    Location
    Havabrew, Havascrew, Havasu!!
    Posts
    2,644

    Looking for pump pivot bushings for 96 Monte Carlo 900 3 seater.

    Im looking for those bushings that the steering and also the trim pivot on the bolts. Or what else are people using? The stock ones were grey colored hard plastic with a flange. This for a 96 Monte Carlo 900 pump.

    Thanks in advance!
    Last edited by SUPERJET-113; Today at 03:27 PM.
    I MAKE EVERY GASKET FOR EVERY 2 STROKE YAMAHA, KAWASAKI, AND SEADOO I CAN HELP! SHOP AND COMPARE!
    CHECK IT OUT: http://www.x-h2o.com/showthread.php?t=57730
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 