Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: XP Engine Loose #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 35 Posts 61 XP Engine Loose Greetings everyone. So I helped one of my buddies rebuild the carbs on his 95 Sea Doo XP and noticed the engine was a bit loose when putting them back in. It started up and everything but I just didn't think that was normal (first time messing with a Sea Doo). I checked the mounts and they are all tight and rubbers seem fine. So I popped the little gray cover in the rear off by the shaft and it seems that's where it's getting it's play at. Almost like it's not inserted all the way. Is it possible this popped out of place? I'll post a pic below. Will we have to pull the engine out to correct the issue? Again sorry if it's obvious but this is my first time working on a Sea Doo so I'm not familiar with them and seem a bit different from Yamaha and Kawasaki.



Thanks in advance for your time fellas. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 35 Posts 61 Re: XP Engine Loose PXL_20220507_150844915.MP.jpg #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 120 Re: XP Engine Loose I don't see anything in the photo wrong, the drive shaft looks ok it will have some play on the driveshaft may be 1/8 in into the PTO (in and out of the PTO). #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,774 Re: XP Engine Loose I would check the engine mount nuts under the engine they tend to work themselves loose, they are 17mm head size on the nuts. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules