 XP Engine Loose
Thread: XP Engine Loose

  Today, 11:29 AM #1
    831
    831 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Ca
    Age
    35
    Posts
    61

    XP Engine Loose

    Greetings everyone. So I helped one of my buddies rebuild the carbs on his 95 Sea Doo XP and noticed the engine was a bit loose when putting them back in. It started up and everything but I just didn't think that was normal (first time messing with a Sea Doo). I checked the mounts and they are all tight and rubbers seem fine. So I popped the little gray cover in the rear off by the shaft and it seems that's where it's getting it's play at. Almost like it's not inserted all the way. Is it possible this popped out of place? I'll post a pic below. Will we have to pull the engine out to correct the issue? Again sorry if it's obvious but this is my first time working on a Sea Doo so I'm not familiar with them and seem a bit different from Yamaha and Kawasaki.

    Thanks in advance for your time fellas.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:31 AM #2
    831
    831 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Ca
    Age
    35
    Posts
    61

    Re: XP Engine Loose

    PXL_20220507_150844915.MP.jpg
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:37 PM #3
    homebrewdoo
    homebrewdoo is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    jacksonville, fl
    Posts
    120

    Re: XP Engine Loose

    I don't see anything in the photo wrong, the drive shaft looks ok it will have some play on the driveshaft may be 1/8 in into the PTO (in and out of the PTO).
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:40 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,774

    Re: XP Engine Loose

    I would check the engine mount nuts under the engine they tend to work themselves loose, they are 17mm head size on the nuts.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote
