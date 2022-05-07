Thread: XP Engine Loose

|
XP Engine Loose
Greetings everyone. So I helped one of my buddies rebuild the carbs on his 95 Sea Doo XP and noticed the engine was a bit loose when putting them back in. It started up and everything but I just didn't think that was normal (first time messing with a Sea Doo). I checked the mounts and they are all tight and rubbers seem fine. So I popped the little gray cover in the rear off by the shaft and it seems that's where it's getting it's play at. Almost like it's not inserted all the way. Is it possible this popped out of place? I'll post a pic below. Will we have to pull the engine out to correct the issue? Again sorry if it's obvious but this is my first time working on a Sea Doo so I'm not familiar with them and seem a bit different from Yamaha and Kawasaki.
Thanks in advance for your time fellas.
Re: XP Engine Loose
I don't see anything in the photo wrong, the drive shaft looks ok it will have some play on the driveshaft may be 1/8 in into the PTO (in and out of the PTO).
Re: XP Engine Loose
I would check the engine mount nuts under the engine they tend to work themselves loose, they are 17mm head size on the nuts.
