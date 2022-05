Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 62t 701 w/dual 38mm SBN #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2014 Location Utah Posts 382 62t 701 w/dual 38mm SBN 62t 701, dual 38SBN, all electronics/ebox, 130/135 psi compression at 4500ft elevation $900 plus shipping



located in Utah, local pickup welcome, parting out waveraider, send PM for parts requests

146EACDA-F125-4ED2-9423-B0508F8F1777.jpegF4CD9F8A-CD51-4681-9FE0-5F7EB6CD58E7.jpeg '92 750sx

'96 750sxi

'89 & 92 X2

'91 SC-750 bp swapped

'07 Ultra LX w/1200 yamaha triple Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules