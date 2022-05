Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx/sxi/sxi pro PJS pipe, x2 driveshaft #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2014 Location Utah Posts 382 750sx/sxi/sxi pro PJS pipe, x2 driveshaft PJS wrap around pipe with manifold and FPP resonator. Fits 750sx/sxi/sxi pro, excellent shape $1000 plus shipping obo



x2 driveshaft $200 plus shipping



parts located in utah, local pickup welcome. Also parting out 750ss, motor and ebox already gone.



9A47193F-D0C6-490A-92B3-04EC9B18D20D.jpeg

20E4ECC6-4072-44F3-9B0C-CDA741A78041.jpeg Last edited by Jbat; Today at 11:15 AM . Reason: Pictures '92 750sx

'96 750sxi

'89 & 92 X2

'91 SC-750 bp swapped

'07 Ultra LX w/1200 yamaha triple Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules