  Today, 10:56 AM
    Cuda640
    Cuda640 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2020
    Location
    Sept iles
    Age
    33
    Posts
    2

    Project barracuda

    C978479E-B887-42BC-8C5B-B44577E3F029.jpegThis is my project barracuda , its a 1994 barracuda with steering mod ( blaster style) whit a 770 with couple mods . The pump is completely custom from the original cast design . I had alot of info from previous guys about this build , i cannot wait to try it .
  Today, 11:20 AM
    Cuda640
    Cuda640 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2020
    Location
    Sept iles
    Age
    33
    Posts
    2

    Re: Project barracuda

    More picsC01D68AE-971C-4431-800E-8BDEC188D76F.png
