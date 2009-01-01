Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Project barracuda #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location Sept iles Age 33 Posts 2 Project barracuda C978479E-B887-42BC-8C5B-B44577E3F029.jpegThis is my project barracuda , its a 1994 barracuda with steering mod ( blaster style) whit a 770 with couple mods . The pump is completely custom from the original cast design . I had alot of info from previous guys about this build , i cannot wait to try it . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location Sept iles Age 33 Posts 2 Re: Project barracuda More picsC01D68AE-971C-4431-800E-8BDEC188D76F.png Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules