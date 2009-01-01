|
|
-
Project barracuda
C978479E-B887-42BC-8C5B-B44577E3F029.jpegThis is my project barracuda , its a 1994 barracuda with steering mod ( blaster style) whit a 770 with couple mods . The pump is completely custom from the original cast design . I had alot of info from previous guys about this build , i cannot wait to try it .
-
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules