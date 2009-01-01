|
1100 Engine Starter doesn´t spin the Engine
Hello,
Bought an 97 zxi for an 1100 sxr convension.
Ski was starting all the time.
Rebuild the Motor etc... new Starter in Place as well.
Starer spins out of the Engine wen connected with 12volts
Engine Spins by Handy easy
but when i install the Starter to the Engine nothing happens the Battery cables get hot after secs.... I attached a picture here...both bushings in place with the spring and the Washer as well... again bendix is in good cenditon as the engine run before.
I would need some advice. Thank you
IMG_7245.jpgIMG_7244.jpgIMG_7246.jpg
