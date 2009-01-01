 Sxr 849 tuning
Thread: Sxr 849 tuning

  Today, 06:42 PM
    Mbien34e5
    Mbien34e5 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Location
    MA
    Age
    26
    Posts
    4

    Sxr 849 tuning

    Trying to get my new 849 motor from group k tuned. Stock exhaust and ignition, carbs have flame arrestors and choke plates removed. Jets are 77.5 and 137.5 pop off around 21psi. It stumbles hard off the line cleans up about 40-70% throttle and falls on its face full throttle only about 5800-5900 rpm. Any advice on getting this thing tuned would be appreciated
  Today, 08:39 PM
    bird
    bird is offline
    Resident Guru bird's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1,006

    Re: Sxr 849 tuning

    Just going with a hunch, but it sounds like your lean.

    An SXR with a wet pipe starts with 80 and 152.5. I found this to be RICH for my wet pipe stock engine bored .05 over running at 700ft. I'm down to 77.5 and 145. Rips hard This time of year, going to down jet again this summer to 75 and 142.5 when it's 85 and muggy.

    You're engine is 849cc, mine is around 790cc. Rounding up it's almost 10% more displacement. You're in MA so you could be at Sea Level or 3000ft elevation...
