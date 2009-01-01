Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxr 849 tuning #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location MA Age 26 Posts 4 Sxr 849 tuning Trying to get my new 849 motor from group k tuned. Stock exhaust and ignition, carbs have flame arrestors and choke plates removed. Jets are 77.5 and 137.5 pop off around 21psi. It stumbles hard off the line cleans up about 40-70% throttle and falls on its face full throttle only about 5800-5900 rpm. Any advice on getting this thing tuned would be appreciated #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2012 Location La Crosse right on the RIVER Age 37 Posts 1,006 Re: Sxr 849 tuning Just going with a hunch, but it sounds like your lean.



An SXR with a wet pipe starts with 80 and 152.5. I found this to be RICH for my wet pipe stock engine bored .05 over running at 700ft. I'm down to 77.5 and 145. Rips hard This time of year, going to down jet again this summer to 75 and 142.5 when it's 85 and muggy.



You're engine is 849cc, mine is around 790cc. Rounding up it's almost 10% more displacement. You're in MA so you could be at Sea Level or 3000ft elevation... Last edited by bird; Today at 08:44 PM . Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors



Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules