|
|
-
ZXI 1100 750 Swap No Spark
Swapping a 1100 in my 750sx. I know its not the greatest hull, but I thought itd be fun. Anyways I have everything in and hooked up but I have no spark to any of the 3 plugs. The Ebox I had sent to JSS, its grounded to the motor, I replaced the stator with one from Bay Area power sports which I dont believe is Chinese, and I have tried 3 different start stops, including the one I had on which worked last year . Crank, but no spark. New plugs, good battery. I dont know what Im missing but its gotta be something Im overlooking. I appreciate any help.
-
Top Dog
Re: ZXI 1100 750 Swap No Spark
Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Yesterday at 10:18 PM.
-
Re: ZXI 1100 750 Swap No Spark
The igniter is brand new, jss tested everything before they shipped the ebox out. Battery positive did inadvertently hit a plug when I was hooking everything up, maybe I roached the igniter.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules