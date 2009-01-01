 ZXI 1100 750 Swap No Spark
  Yesterday, 09:17 PM
    Spleenmachine
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Minnesota
    Posts
    5

    ZXI 1100 750 Swap No Spark

    Swapping a 1100 in my 750sx. I know its not the greatest hull, but I thought itd be fun. Anyways I have everything in and hooked up but I have no spark to any of the 3 plugs. The Ebox I had sent to JSS, its grounded to the motor, I replaced the stator with one from Bay Area power sports which I dont believe is Chinese, and I have tried 3 different start stops, including the one I had on which worked last year . Crank, but no spark. New plugs, good battery. I dont know what Im missing but its gotta be something Im overlooking. I appreciate any help.
  Yesterday, 10:16 PM
    JC-SuperJet
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,473

    Re: ZXI 1100 750 Swap No Spark

    It's probably a bad CDI Kawasaki 1100 ZXI Troubleshooting Chart BR9ES.pdf
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Yesterday at 10:18 PM.
  Yesterday, 10:28 PM
    Spleenmachine
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Minnesota
    Posts
    5

    Re: ZXI 1100 750 Swap No Spark

    The igniter is brand new, jss tested everything before they shipped the ebox out. Battery positive did inadvertently hit a plug when I was hooking everything up, maybe I roached the igniter.
