Swapping a 1100 in my 750sx. I know its not the greatest hull, but I thought itd be fun. Anyways I have everything in and hooked up but I have no spark to any of the 3 plugs. The Ebox I had sent to JSS, its grounded to the motor, I replaced the stator with one from Bay Area power sports which I dont believe is Chinese, and I have tried 3 different start stops, including the one I had on which worked last year . Crank, but no spark. New plugs, good battery. I dont know what Im missing but its gotta be something Im overlooking. I appreciate any help.

It's probably a bad CDI Kawasaki 1100 ZXI Troubleshooting Chart BR9ES.pdf

The igniter is brand new, jss tested everything before they shipped the ebox out. Battery positive did inadvertently hit a plug when I was hooking everything up, maybe I roached the igniter.

