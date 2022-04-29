Bn44 carb, one plastic fitting cracked, have rebuild kit for it. (Not pictured) $30

Bn44 flame arrestor adapter $30

Bn44 flame arrestor $10

New aluminum side brace kit for js550 $50

Used nose brace for js550 $20

Wax racing kawi 750 stator plug (test fit only) $30

Watcon bow eye (bought duplicate) $10

Js550 pole bushings (bought duplicate) $20

Primer fitting (used but functional) $5

Odi AG2 grips (test fit and removed) $25

Prices do not include shipping but will use flat rate or cheaper.

Paypal preferred

Sean