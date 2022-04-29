Bn44 carb, one plastic fitting cracked, have rebuild kit for it. (Not pictured) $30
Bn44 flame arrestor adapter $30
Bn44 flame arrestor $10
New aluminum side brace kit for js550 $50
Used nose brace for js550 $20
Wax racing kawi 750 stator plug (test fit only) $30
Watcon bow eye (bought duplicate) $10
Js550 pole bushings (bought duplicate) $20
Primer fitting (used but functional) $5
Odi AG2 grips (test fit and removed) $25
Prices do not include shipping but will use flat rate or cheaper.
Paypal preferred
Sean