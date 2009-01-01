|
Anyone jet ski parts of the Great Loop (especially around Florida)?
A buddy of mine and I would love to jet ski the Great Loop - not sure if we'll have the time and money to do the full 5,800 miles, but we may start in segments - either FL, SC, or NC.
If you've done some of the loop which sections did you do and how was it? Any tips / recommendations?
