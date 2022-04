Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 951 engine Parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2007 Location miami Age 40 Posts 343 787 951 engine Parts Getting rid of some items ive had in the garage:



I have for a 787



crankcase with all bolts



Magneto with cable connector including pickup coil



Stock cylinder head



Mag cover and housing



Starter



Crank core



Good counter balance



One standard cylinder



2 rave valves



Pair of carbs



Pair of carbs just the housing and fuel pump



For 951



Good counter balance



Upper half of the crankcase



Pair of carbs



I will post pics prices and more parts later this week Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules