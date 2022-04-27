|
|
Lcd replacement on info gauge
I thought it was just my polarizer film that was bad but it turns out the glass it burnt. Anyone have an idea of were to get a lcd display that i can solder in? 20220427_200621.jpg
Re: Lcd replacement on info gauge
Is that pic before or after you removed the film? Cause it looks like it's still on there.
