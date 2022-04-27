 Lcd replacement on info gauge
    Lcd replacement on info gauge

    I thought it was just my polarizer film that was bad but it turns out the glass it burnt. Anyone have an idea of were to get a lcd display that i can solder in? 20220427_200621.jpg
    Re: Lcd replacement on info gauge

    Is that pic before or after you removed the film? Cause it looks like it's still on there.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
