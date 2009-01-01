 WTB: JS 550 / JS 440 Wedge
    WTB: JS 550 / JS 440 Wedge

    As title states, I'm looking for a wedge that goes on the 440/550 skis to help my kids learn how to ride. I live in Texas but I'm headed to Florida in the next few weeks and would like to see if anyone has one for sale between here and there.

    Thanks,
    Kelsey
    903-279-8318
    Re: WTB: JS 550 / JS 440 Wedge

    Photos for example
    Wedge 1.jpg
