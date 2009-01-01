Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB: JS 550 / JS 440 Wedge #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location Longview, TX Posts 2 WTB: JS 550 / JS 440 Wedge As title states, I'm looking for a wedge that goes on the 440/550 skis to help my kids learn how to ride. I live in Texas but I'm headed to Florida in the next few weeks and would like to see if anyone has one for sale between here and there.



Thanks,

Kelsey

903-279-8318 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location Longview, TX Posts 2 Re: WTB: JS 550 / JS 440 Wedge Photos for example

Wedge 1.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules