|
|
-
WTB: JS 550 / JS 440 Wedge
As title states, I'm looking for a wedge that goes on the 440/550 skis to help my kids learn how to ride. I live in Texas but I'm headed to Florida in the next few weeks and would like to see if anyone has one for sale between here and there.
Thanks,
Kelsey
903-279-8318
-
Re: WTB: JS 550 / JS 440 Wedge
Photos for example
Wedge 1.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules