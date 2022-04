Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 650SX/X2 stock headpipe #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 74 WTB: 650SX/X2 stock headpipe Hello,



I am looking for a 650sx or X2 stock headpipe with the rubber flange mount. I am also needing the 3 mounting bolts as well. Anybody have one they want to get rid of? Thanks.



-Travis Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules